Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Price Target to $11.00

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 340.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Regulus Therapeutics from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regulus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

Get Regulus Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on RGLS

Regulus Therapeutics Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regulus Therapeutics

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLS opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.45. Regulus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $3.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,922,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after buying an additional 716,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 233,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 11,701 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 648,121 shares during the period. Finally, Exome Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

About Regulus Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regulus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.