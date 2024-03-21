Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Position Boosted by Hall Laurie J Trustee

Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway comprises 1.4% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $3,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter valued at $2,575,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 931,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,888,000 after acquiring an additional 193,116 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 762,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,260,000 after acquiring an additional 22,984 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,107,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 5,349 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

CNI opened at $131.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $132.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.71. The stock has a market cap of $84.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.88.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 23.56%. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.638 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. CIBC lowered Canadian National Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CNI

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.