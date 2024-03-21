CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.89

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.89 and traded as high as $19.59. CapStar Financial shares last traded at $19.43, with a volume of 160,839 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CapStar Financial in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.89. The stock has a market cap of $402.40 million, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from CapStar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. CapStar Financial’s payout ratio is presently 28.03%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in CapStar Financial by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after buying an additional 11,517 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in CapStar Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $456,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in CapStar Financial by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 18,311 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CapStar Financial by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 4,620 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CapStar Financial by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 571,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,049,000 after buying an additional 25,197 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking and other financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, the United States. It offers noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits; mortgage banking products; and wealth management and treasury management services.

