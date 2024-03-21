Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) PT Raised to $400.00

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $365.00 to $400.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.67.

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $379.54 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $337.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Carlisle Companies has a twelve month low of $203.65 and a twelve month high of $380.84. The stock has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.92.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.70. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total transaction of $2,242,958.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,114,169.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 8,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total transaction of $2,751,423.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,203.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total transaction of $2,242,958.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,114,169.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,255 shares of company stock worth $5,231,360. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,115,413 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,156,441,000 after buying an additional 40,344 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 3.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,578,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $668,430,000 after buying an additional 90,597 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,426,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $622,508,000 after buying an additional 75,075 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 106,294.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,064,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $486,392,000 after buying an additional 2,062,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 2.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,229,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $315,431,000 after buying an additional 28,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

