CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Coverage Initiated at Mizuho

Research analysts at Mizuho started coverage on shares of CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential downside of 3.70% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on CarMax from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CarMax from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.92.

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $83.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.61. CarMax has a one year low of $55.76 and a one year high of $87.50.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 1.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Analysts forecast that CarMax will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CarMax

In other news, CEO William D. Nash sold 102,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $7,717,374.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,304,446.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William D. Nash sold 102,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $7,717,374.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,304,446.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $1,006,567.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,068 shares in the company, valued at $642,830.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,704 shares of company stock valued at $11,233,876 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CarMax

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 100.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in CarMax by 1,081.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in CarMax by 194.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

