Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at William Blair in a research report issued on Tuesday, RTT News reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Carnival Co. &’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.86 EPS.
CCL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.53.
Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. Carnival Co. & had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.85) earnings per share. Carnival Co. &’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 153,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $2,366,903.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,797,047.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 19.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,251,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,036,000 after purchasing an additional 17,815,226 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 177.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,132,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,142,000 after buying an additional 5,201,843 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 210.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,894,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,200,000 after buying an additional 2,638,564 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 27.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,197,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,658,000 after buying an additional 2,423,700 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.
Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.
