Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating

Shares of CATY opened at $38.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.12. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.24 and a 52 week high of $45.72.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $205.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.95 million. On average, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 27.98%.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $304,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,885,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,563,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,058,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,119,000 after buying an additional 749,370 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,138,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 9.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,708,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,970,000 after purchasing an additional 317,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 155.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 517,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,855,000 after purchasing an additional 315,042 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

