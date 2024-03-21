CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) PT Raised to $64.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $64.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 6.30% from the stock’s current price.

CAVA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Argus assumed coverage on CAVA Group in a report on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on CAVA Group from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CAVA Group from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on CAVA Group from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CAVA Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

CAVA Group Trading Up 4.9 %

NYSE:CAVA opened at $68.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.81. CAVA Group has a 1 year low of $29.05 and a 1 year high of $69.04.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $175.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.03 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CAVA Group will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CAVA Group

In other news, major shareholder Ronald M. Shaich sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $85,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,457,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,976,664.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CAVA Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in shares of CAVA Group during the second quarter worth approximately $1,310,727,000. Revolution Growth Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CAVA Group during the second quarter worth approximately $265,169,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 249.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,369,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,792,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119,281 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,188,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of CAVA Group by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,248,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,636,000 after buying an additional 995,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

CAVA Group Company Profile

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of Mediterranean restaurants. The company offers salads, dips, spreads, toppings, and dressings. It sells its products through whole food markets and grocery stores. The company also provides online food ordering services. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

