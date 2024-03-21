Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Cedar Fair from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Cedar Fair in a report on Thursday, February 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Cedar Fair in a report on Friday, February 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.67.

Shares of FUN opened at $42.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.41. Cedar Fair has a fifty-two week low of $34.04 and a fifty-two week high of $45.93.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $371.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.13 million. Cedar Fair had a net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 21.06%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cedar Fair will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cedar Fair by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Cedar Fair by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Cedar Fair by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Cedar Fair by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Cedar Fair by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 61.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

