Centene (NYSE:CNC) Rating Reiterated by Stephens

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $85.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $92.00. Stephens’ target price suggests a potential upside of 9.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays started coverage on Centene in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Centene from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.46.

Centene Stock Performance

Centene stock opened at $77.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Centene has a one year low of $60.83 and a one year high of $81.42.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Centene had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $39.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Centene will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Centene

In other news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $900,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at $17,668,850.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Centene news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $900,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,668,850.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $774,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,731.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Centene

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Centene by 84,741.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,379,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,483,403,000 after buying an additional 225,114,221 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Centene during the fourth quarter worth about $1,325,441,000. Harris Associates L P raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 172.8% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 10,863,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,881,450 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 166.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,225,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 5,586.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,683,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

