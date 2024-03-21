Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . 375,386 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 720,161 shares.The stock last traded at $8.21 and had previously closed at $8.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th.

Get Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Trading Up 2.7 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.60 and its 200-day moving average is $8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 49.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 127.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 58,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 32,935 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 15,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. 1.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

(Get Free Report)

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobrás, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. It owned and operated 32 hydroelectric plants; As of December 31, 2022, it operated 32 hydroelectric plants; five thermal plants, including coal and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,482 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.