CervoMed (CRVO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 22nd.

CervoMed Stock Performance

Shares of CervoMed stock opened at $25.93 on Thursday. CervoMed has a fifty-two week low of $4.14 and a fifty-two week high of $26.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CervoMed

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CervoMed stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in CervoMed Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of CervoMed as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRVO. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of CervoMed in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on CervoMed in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

CervoMed Company Profile

CervoMed Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of drug treatments for neurodegenerative diseases. It develops neflamapimod, an orally administered small molecule brain penetrant for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB), Alzheimer's diseases, and brain stroke recovery.

