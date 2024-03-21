CervoMed (CRVO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results on Friday, March 22nd.

CervoMed Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVO opened at $25.93 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.65. CervoMed has a 12-month low of $4.14 and a 12-month high of $26.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CRVO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on CervoMed in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on CervoMed in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Trading of CervoMed

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CervoMed stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in CervoMed Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.35% of CervoMed as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About CervoMed

CervoMed Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of drug treatments for neurodegenerative diseases. It develops neflamapimod, an orally administered small molecule brain penetrant for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB), Alzheimer's diseases, and brain stroke recovery.

