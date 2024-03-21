Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Price Target Raised to $290.00

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Argus from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

CRL has been the subject of several other reports. Guggenheim cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $249.64.

Shares of CRL opened at $268.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.33. Charles River Laboratories International has a twelve month low of $161.65 and a twelve month high of $275.00.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.25 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.98 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total transaction of $1,418,738.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total value of $1,418,738.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at $626,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 4,050 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.50, for a total transaction of $1,006,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,685,431.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,932 shares of company stock worth $3,693,663. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRL. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.2% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 834 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.8% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

