Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $170.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $152.00. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on GTLS. Raymond James raised shares of Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $224.00 price objective on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.15.

GTLS opened at $151.06 on Tuesday. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $105.89 and a fifty-two week high of $184.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.24 and its 200 day moving average is $138.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 397.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.69.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.12. Chart Industries had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 130.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Chart Industries will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTLS. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 3.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Chart Industries by 4.5% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Chart Industries by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Chart Industries by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

