Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen downgraded Chevron from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Chevron from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. DZ Bank downgraded Chevron from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $180.39.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $154.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron has a twelve month low of $139.62 and a twelve month high of $172.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.38 and its 200-day moving average is $153.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.39%.

Institutional Trading of Chevron

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Chevron by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

