Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Position Lessened by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,058 shares of the company's stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC's holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the period. KWB Wealth acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at $427,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Church & Dwight by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 9,280 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total transaction of $930,041.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,373 shares in the company, valued at $638,702.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 9,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total transaction of $930,041.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,702.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 9,926 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $1,037,763.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,551.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 373,052 shares of company stock valued at $38,603,796 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Argus upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Church & Dwight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.80.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $102.99 on Thursday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.25 and a 12 month high of $105.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.53.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.65. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Church & Dwight's revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.17%.

Church & Dwight Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

