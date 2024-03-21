Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Craig Hallum

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Craig Hallum in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $27.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $28.00. Craig Hallum’s target price suggests a potential downside of 5.59% from the company’s previous close.
Citi Trends Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ CTRN opened at $28.60 on Tuesday. Citi Trends has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $32.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.48 and a beta of 2.39.
In other Citi Trends news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $324,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,560,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,041,859.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased 142,938 shares of company stock worth $4,342,982 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.
Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.
