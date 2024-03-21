Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Craig Hallum

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Craig Hallum in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $27.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $28.00. Craig Hallum’s target price suggests a potential downside of 5.59% from the company’s previous close.

Citi Trends Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTRN opened at $28.60 on Tuesday. Citi Trends has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $32.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.48 and a beta of 2.39.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

Insider Activity at Citi Trends

In other Citi Trends news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $324,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,560,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,041,859.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased 142,938 shares of company stock worth $4,342,982 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Citi Trends

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Citi Trends by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 426,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Citi Trends by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Citi Trends by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Citi Trends by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 1,329,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,594,000 after acquiring an additional 474,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the fourth quarter worth about $786,000. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.