Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stake in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) by 55.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,885 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Standex International were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Standex International during the third quarter worth about $1,690,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Standex International by 267.3% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 27,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after buying an additional 19,724 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Standex International by 37.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,700,000 after purchasing an additional 21,831 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Standex International by 20.4% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 147,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,518,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Standex International by 18.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Standex International

In other news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 4,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $882,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,319,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 4,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $882,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,319,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,084 shares of company stock worth $2,980,448 in the last quarter. 2.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SXI. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Standex International from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Standex International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.00.

Standex International Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE SXI opened at $179.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $161.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Standex International Co. has a 52 week low of $112.85 and a 52 week high of $182.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.02.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Standex International had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $178.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Standex International Co. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Standex International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.33%.

Standex International Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

