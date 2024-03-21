Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stock Position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) by 35.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,763 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 21,478 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of América Móvil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,247,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of América Móvil by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 874,457 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,146,000 after purchasing an additional 117,008 shares during the period. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,111,000. Westwood Global Investments LLC boosted its position in América Móvil by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 15,541,830 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $269,184,000 after acquiring an additional 424,035 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in América Móvil during the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on América Móvil from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.16 to $22.22 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $21.00 to $22.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, América Móvil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.57.

América Móvil stock opened at $19.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.41 and a 200-day moving average of $17.96. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $15.99 and a 1 year high of $23.07. The company has a market capitalization of $59.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.08. América Móvil had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

