Citigroup Inc. Has $730,000 Stock Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 28.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,011 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 10,216 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Chemours were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CC. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Chemours by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chemours by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chemours by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chemours by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Chemours by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 97,665 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Stock Performance

NYSE CC opened at $27.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.26 and its 200-day moving average is $28.32. The Chemours Company has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $39.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 1.97.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -48.31%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CC. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of Chemours in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Chemours from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.22.

Chemours Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

