Citigroup Inc. Has $744,000 Position in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,298 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.10% of Conduent worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Conduent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Conduent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Conduent by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Conduent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Conduent by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,479 shares during the last quarter. 75.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CNDT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Conduent in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Conduent Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:CNDT opened at $3.41 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.49 and its 200-day moving average is $3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Conduent Incorporated has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $3.81. The firm has a market cap of $716.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.59.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions.

