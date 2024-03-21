Citigroup Inc. Increases Stake in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Free Report) by 9,778.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,218 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 38,821 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cadence Bank increased its position in Black Stone Minerals by 2.8% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 24,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 3.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 26,628 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 21.4% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,372 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 7.3% during the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 11,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 6.0% during the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BSM shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Black Stone Minerals Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:BSM opened at $15.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.68. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $18.55. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.92.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $190.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.67 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 42.38% and a net margin of 70.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Stone Minerals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.60%.

Insider Activity at Black Stone Minerals

In other Black Stone Minerals news, Director D Mark Dewalch bought 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.47 per share, for a total transaction of $50,277.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 320,436 shares in the company, valued at $4,957,144.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.6 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

