Citigroup Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Free Report) by 37.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,169 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,630 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.08% of Southside Bancshares worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Southside Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Southside Bancshares by 305.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Southside Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southside Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

Southside Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBSI opened at $28.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $861.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.53. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.38 and a 52 week high of $35.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Southside Bancshares Cuts Dividend

Southside Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SBSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.10). Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $68.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 51.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Herbert C. Buie bought 1,990 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.52 per share, for a total transaction of $64,714.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 407,501 shares in the company, valued at $13,251,932.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lee R. Gibson sold 14,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $450,932.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,491 shares in the company, valued at $1,709,982.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Herbert C. Buie purchased 1,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.52 per share, for a total transaction of $64,714.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 407,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,251,932.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.