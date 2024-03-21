Citigroup Inc. Makes New Investment in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN)

Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.06% of PHINIA at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PHINIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,398,000. Harris Associates L P acquired a new stake in shares of PHINIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,654,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of PHINIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,461,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of PHINIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,819,000. Finally, Kailix Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PHINIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,551,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on PHINIA in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company.

PHINIA Stock Up 1.8 %

PHIN opened at $37.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.88. PHINIA Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.46 and a twelve month high of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.68.

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.00 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PHINIA Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

PHINIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%.

About PHINIA

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

