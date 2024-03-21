Citigroup Inc. Purchases 11,222 Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 194.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,222 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Kemper were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kemper during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kemper by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Kemper by 444.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KMPR shares. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Kemper in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on Kemper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Kemper from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Kemper from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kemper has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

Shares of KMPR stock opened at $58.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.93 and a 200-day moving average of $49.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Kemper Co. has a 12-month low of $38.32 and a 12-month high of $63.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 0.90.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Kemper had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 2.37%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kemper Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -29.18%.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

