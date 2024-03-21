Citigroup Inc. Sells 57,958 Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) by 47.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 57,958 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HLX. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 313,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 50,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 63,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HLX stock opened at $10.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -148.57 and a beta of 2.49. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $11.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.96.

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $335.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.59 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

