Citigroup Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for KE (NYSE:BEKE)

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Citigroup in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $21.10 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 47.97% from the company’s current price.

Separately, HSBC decreased their target price on KE from $23.90 to $21.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.28.

BEKE opened at $14.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of -0.74. KE has a 1 year low of $12.44 and a 1 year high of $19.95.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. KE had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KE will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of KE by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 210,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 121,032 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of KE by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of KE by 267.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 54,725 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of KE by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 191,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 24,096 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of KE by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,606,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289,479 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

