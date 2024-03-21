Citigroup Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD)

Citigroup reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has a GBX 68 ($0.87) price objective on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 92 ($1.17) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 99.80 ($1.27).

Shares of Vodafone Group Public stock opened at GBX 67.28 ($0.86) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 210.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 67.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 71.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.39. Vodafone Group Public has a 12 month low of GBX 62.71 ($0.80) and a 12 month high of GBX 97.05 ($1.24).

In related news, insider Luka Mucic bought 2,460,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.89) per share, for a total transaction of £1,722,000 ($2,192,234.25). 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

