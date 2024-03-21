Clene’s (CLNN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Clene in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.80.

Clene stock opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Clene has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $1.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Clene by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 8,262 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clene by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 9,614 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Clene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Clene by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 11,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Clene by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 903,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 20,627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

