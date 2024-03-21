Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP) Shares Sold by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCEP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth $66,427,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 196.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,762,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,323 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,052,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,369 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,839,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,514,000 after buying an additional 894,560 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 25.4% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,887,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,487,000 after buying an additional 787,687 shares in the last quarter. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CCEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.50 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.68.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $71.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $72.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.30.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

