Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:CVLY opened at $22.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.76. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $25.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.38 million, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $23.41 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Codorus Valley Bancorp will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.15%.

Institutional Trading of Codorus Valley Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 522,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,416,000 after acquiring an additional 6,524 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 680.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 479,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,413,000 after buying an additional 418,513 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 393,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 294,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.72% of the company’s stock.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services in South Central Pennsylvania and Central Maryland. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; and consumer loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

