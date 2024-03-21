Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC cut its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,540 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 33.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 854 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 773 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CTSH. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Guggenheim began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.73.

In other news, EVP Kathryn Diaz sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $69,354.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,522.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $75.15 on Thursday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $57.24 and a twelve month high of $80.09. The stock has a market cap of $37.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 10.98%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

