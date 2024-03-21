Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Now Covered by Guggenheim

Research analysts at Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the information technology service provider’s stock. Guggenheim’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.73.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTSH

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $75.15 on Tuesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $57.24 and a twelve month high of $80.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.37.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kathryn Diaz sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $69,354.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,522.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 437 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.