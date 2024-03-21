Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.30 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Columbia Banking System in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 18th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.30 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.65. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Columbia Banking System’s current full-year earnings is $2.37 per share.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on COLB. Barclays initiated coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Columbia Banking System from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stephens cut Columbia Banking System from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet cut Columbia Banking System from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut Columbia Banking System from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.04.

Columbia Banking System Trading Up 4.9 %

NASDAQ COLB opened at $18.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.44. Columbia Banking System has a 12 month low of $17.18 and a 12 month high of $28.11.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.35). Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $519.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Columbia Banking System’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia Banking System

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COLB. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 3,669.2% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,094,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,405,000 after buying an additional 7,880,183 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,791,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,508,000 after buying an additional 7,465,846 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,102,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,985,000 after buying an additional 4,342,755 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,775,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,011,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Columbia Banking System

In other news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.71 per share, for a total transaction of $51,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,315,111.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Columbia Banking System news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.71 per share, for a total transaction of $51,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,315,111.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron James Deer purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.32 per share, with a total value of $38,640.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 36,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,942. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 35,133 shares of company stock worth $719,737 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.66%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.27%.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.