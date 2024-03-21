Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Shares Sold by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,995 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CHCT. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the third quarter worth $208,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 32.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 9,442 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $430,000. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers increased its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 55.9% in the third quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 163,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,853,000 after acquiring an additional 58,570 shares in the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Community Healthcare Trust Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of CHCT opened at $26.67 on Thursday. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $24.50 and a 52-week high of $37.42. The firm has a market cap of $738.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.00, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.61.

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.458 per share. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 871.43%.

Community Healthcare Trust Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company had investments of approximately $1.1 billion in 193 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease and two properties classified as held for sale).

