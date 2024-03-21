Computacenter (LON:CCC) Given “Buy” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Computacenter (LON:CCC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 3,900 ($49.65) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Panmure Gordon assumed coverage on shares of Computacenter in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating and a GBX 3,350 ($42.65) price objective on the stock.

Shares of LON:CCC opened at GBX 2,752 ($35.04) on Wednesday. Computacenter has a 12 month low of GBX 1,940.36 ($24.70) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,982 ($37.96). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,874.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,705.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.88. The firm has a market cap of £3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,638.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 47.40 ($0.60) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This is an increase from Computacenter’s previous dividend of $22.60. This represents a yield of 1.61%. Computacenter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,047.62%.

About Computacenter

Computacenter plc provides technology and services to corporate and public sector organizations in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, North America, and internationally. The company offers workplace solutions, including endpoint management, field and lifecycle, virtual desktop, managed print, service desk and remote support, application, collaboration management, and experience management services, as well as device as a service; applications and data solutions, including software development, software lifecycle management, cloud and application support, application migration, data and analytics, user experience, and process automation services; cloud and data center solutions, which include data center, cloud platform, marketplace software sourcing, private cloud, enterprise cloud, finops, data center deployment, cloud optimization, application migration, infrastructure and cloud managed, and application platform services.

