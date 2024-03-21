Contrasting Astrana Health (ASTH) and Its Peers

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) is one of 66 public companies in the “Management consulting services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Astrana Health to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Astrana Health and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Astrana Health $1.39 billion $60.72 million 31.48 Astrana Health Competitors $1.57 billion $110.01 million 11.06

Astrana Health’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Astrana Health. Astrana Health is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Astrana Health has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Astrana Health’s rivals have a beta of 0.96, indicating that their average share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Astrana Health and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Astrana Health 0 1 1 0 2.50 Astrana Health Competitors 69 571 1437 58 2.70

Astrana Health presently has a consensus target price of $47.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.12%. As a group, “Management consulting services” companies have a potential upside of 18.99%. Given Astrana Health’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Astrana Health has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Astrana Health and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astrana Health 4.49% 11.52% 6.67% Astrana Health Competitors -66.26% -358.15% -18.81%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.9% of Astrana Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.5% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of Astrana Health shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.9% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Astrana Health rivals beat Astrana Health on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Astrana Health

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It offers integrated care, inpatient and physician alignment solutions. The company focuses on physicians providing high-quality medical care, population health management and care coordination for patients, particularly senior patients and patients with multiple chronic conditions. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

