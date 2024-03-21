Contrasting Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DMPZF) & Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) and Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DMPZF – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Starbucks and Domino’s Pizza Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Starbucks 0 11 10 0 2.48 Domino’s Pizza Group 0 2 2 0 2.50

Starbucks currently has a consensus target price of $110.05, indicating a potential upside of 18.84%. Given Starbucks’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Starbucks is more favorable than Domino’s Pizza Group.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Starbucks $35.98 billion 2.91 $4.12 billion $3.74 24.76 Domino’s Pizza Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Starbucks and Domino’s Pizza Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Starbucks has higher revenue and earnings than Domino’s Pizza Group.

Profitability

This table compares Starbucks and Domino’s Pizza Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Starbucks 11.70% -50.76% 14.64% Domino’s Pizza Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.1% of Starbucks shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Starbucks shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Starbucks beats Domino’s Pizza Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items. The company also licenses its trademarks through licensed stores, and grocery and foodservice accounts. The company offers its products under the Starbucks Coffee, Teavana, Seattle's Best Coffee, Ethos, Starbucks Reserve, and Princi brands. Starbucks Corporation was founded in 1971 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

About Domino’s Pizza Group

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, as well as leases its stores. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012. Domino's Pizza Group plc was founded in 1960 and is based in Milton Keynes, the United Kingdom.

