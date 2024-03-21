Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Trading Up 7.2% After Analyst Upgrade

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 7.2% on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $59.00 to $60.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Core & Main traded as high as $54.45 and last traded at $54.36. 1,134,468 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 3,101,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.69.

Several other research firms have also commented on CNM. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Core & Main from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Core & Main from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Core & Main from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Core & Main from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Core & Main from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Core & Main has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.17.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CNM

Insider Transactions at Core & Main

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $6,099,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,996,316.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, VP John Weldon Stephens sold 43,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $2,195,878.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,469.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $6,099,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,996,316.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,269,043 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,498,260. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Core & Main during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 94.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core & Main Stock Up 1.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.53.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 18.22%. Core & Main’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Core & Main Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.