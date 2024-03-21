Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Free Report) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.6 %

CRVS stock opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.76. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $4.19. The stock has a market cap of $90.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Towerview LLC lifted its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 342,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 137,478 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $229,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 138,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 140,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 58,952 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.79% of the company’s stock.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Mupadolimab (CPI-006), an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancers.

