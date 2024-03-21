Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Trading Up 1.3 %

CMCT stock opened at $3.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $87.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.80. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $3.19 and a 1-year high of $5.80.

Institutional Trading of Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the first quarter worth $103,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (formerly known as CIM Commercial Trust Corporation) (the "Company"), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust ("REIT"). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.

