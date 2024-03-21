Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 624,377 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 1,161,065 shares.The stock last traded at $11.24 and had previously closed at $11.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CRGY shares. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Crescent Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Crescent Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Mizuho cut shares of Crescent Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Crescent Energy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.43.

Crescent Energy Stock Performance

Crescent Energy Announces Dividend

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.10 and a 200 day moving average of $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crescent Energy

In other Crescent Energy news, major shareholder Energy Aggregator Independence sold 13,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $136,206,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crescent Energy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Crescent Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,055,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 94.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,641,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705,389 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 22,968.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,658,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642,584 shares during the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in Crescent Energy during the fourth quarter worth $17,554,000. Finally, Northwestern University purchased a new stake in Crescent Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,789,000. 53.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crescent Energy

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, and Mid-Con in the United States.

