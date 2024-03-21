CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Shares Acquired by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 143.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,361 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,508 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CRH were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in CRH in the third quarter worth approximately $941,562,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in CRH in the third quarter worth approximately $73,833,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in CRH in the third quarter worth approximately $150,498,000. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in CRH in the second quarter worth approximately $19,506,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in CRH in the third quarter worth approximately $418,653,000. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRH Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CRH opened at $86.07 on Thursday. CRH plc has a 1 year low of $46.84 and a 1 year high of $86.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.67.

CRH Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.262 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRH. StockNews.com upgraded CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on CRH from $89.70 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on CRH from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on CRH in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.58.

About CRH

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

