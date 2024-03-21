Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at JMP Securities

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) had its price target increased by JMP Securities from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They issued a hold rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $54.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Jonestrading raised their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.17.

Shares of CRNX stock opened at $45.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.87 and a 200 day moving average of $33.19. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $47.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 0.62.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.01). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 52.93% and a negative net margin of 4,223.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.84) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 14,375 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $503,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 14,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $503,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $107,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,298 shares in the company, valued at $2,846,005.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,317 shares of company stock valued at $1,488,106. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 196.0% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 63,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 42,323 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 461,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,719,000 after acquiring an additional 110,565 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,409,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after buying an additional 34,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $1,338,000. 98.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

