Crown Point Energy (CVE:CWV) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.06

Crown Point Energy Inc. (CVE:CWV – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.06 and traded as low as C$0.06. Crown Point Energy shares last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 20,100 shares trading hands.

Crown Point Energy Stock Up 9.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.06.

Crown Point Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crown Point Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas properties in Argentina. The company holds a 100% working interest in the Cerro de Los Leones concession located in the Neuquén Basin, Argentina. It also holds interests in the Las Violetas, La Angostura, and Rio Cullen exploitation concessions in Tierra del Fuego; and Chañares Herrados exploitation concession located in the Cuyano Basin.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.