CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Purchased by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CUBE. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in CubeSmart by 95.5% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 75,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 37,086 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in CubeSmart by 34.1% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 47,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 12,171 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 3,458,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,451,000 after purchasing an additional 145,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 29,910.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 604,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,044,000 after purchasing an additional 602,394 shares during the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CUBE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CubeSmart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.55.

NYSE:CUBE opened at $43.43 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $33.17 and a 12-month high of $48.93. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 112.71%.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

