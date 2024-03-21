CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,333 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,398 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 83,185 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,568,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $377,000. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $1,274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS opened at $78.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.50 and its 200-day moving average is $72.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $64.41 and a 12-month high of $83.25.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $93.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.21.

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

