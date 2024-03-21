CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 8.300- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 8.320. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CVS Health Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of CVS stock opened at $78.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.50 and its 200 day moving average is $72.96. CVS Health has a 12-month low of $64.41 and a 12-month high of $83.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $93.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CVS Health will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an equal weight rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut CVS Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $90.21.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVS Health

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 103,371.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,877,000 after buying an additional 15,532,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $1,425,416,000. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 30,413,390 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,401,441,000 after buying an additional 3,690,408 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,128,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 97.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,483,154 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $379,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711,102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

