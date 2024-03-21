CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 8.300- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 8.320. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. HSBC assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $90.21.

CVS opened at $78.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. CVS Health has a twelve month low of $64.41 and a twelve month high of $83.25. The company has a market cap of $99.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.96.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $93.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 103,371.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,877,000 after buying an additional 15,532,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $1,425,416,000. Dodge & Cox raised its position in CVS Health by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 30,413,390 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,401,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690,408 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,128,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,483,154 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $379,052,000 after buying an additional 2,711,102 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

